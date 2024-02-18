Rashmika Mandanna escapes death!

Mumbai: In a harrowing turn of events, popular Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna found herself facing a life-threatening situation during a routine flight. The incident unfolded as she was flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad aboard an Air Vistara flight, accompanied by fellow actor Shraddha Das.

A Shocking Experience

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently starred in Animal, shared a terrifying experience on her Instagram story. She posted a selfie with Shraddha Das and captioned: “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today,” It was terrifying but luckily no one was hurt.

The Emergency Landing

As reported, the crew made an emergency landing around half an hour after takeoff due to a technical problem. They decided to return to Mumbai for safety reasons because of turbulence and technical issues.