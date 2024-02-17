Rashmika Mandanna still in touch with ex-fiance, who is he?

Hyderabad: Rashmika has collaborated with nearly every renowned actor in Telugu cinema and has gained considerable fame. After appearing in movies like Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun and Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy in Bollywood, her popularity has reached new heights. Apart from her professional life, her personal life too often hits headlines.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently rumored to be dating actor Vijay Deverakonda. Insiders have hinted that they are head over heels in love with each other and might take their relationship to the next level soon. But do you know Rashmika was already engaged to another actor but called it off later?

Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty’s Love Story

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty, at one time, were considered as the most ideal love couple in South Indian Cinema. The couple met each other on locations of their debut movie Kirik Party in 2016 and immediately fell in love. Their engagement in a big ceremony was held in 2017 but both call it quit in 2018.

But are the ex-couple still in touch with each other? In a recent interview, Rakshit opened up about his equation with Rashmika.

“It was tough but we both pulled through and that is what is important. Rashmika had a big dream then and she wanted to pursue it. I am happy for whatever she accomplished later in her life. We are still in touch and we are both happy with where we are with regard to our careers” Rakshit said.

Also Read Rashmika reacts to fee hike news, fans say she deserves 10cr

Rashmika and Rakshit’s fans were upset when they declared their separation in 2018. The reason behind their breakup was never disclosed by the stars, but there were gossips that Rashmika’s increasing fame and packed timetable had caused issues between them.

Who is Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit Shetty works for the Kannada film industry, He is a writer, producer, and director who has made quite successful movies like Kirik Party (2016), 777 Charlie (2022), and Saptha Sagaradaache Ello.

Rashmika is currently busy with Pushpa 2, Rainbow and Girlfriend. Rakshit, meanwhile, is enjoying the success of his latest film Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side B.