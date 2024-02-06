Rashmika reacts to fee hike news, fans say she deserves 10cr

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most successful and popular actresses in the Indian film industry today. She has left her impression in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema with her brilliant acting and adorable onscreen persona. She has been aptly named the ‘Pan-India Actress’ and the ‘National Crush of India’ by her fans.

With back-to-back blockbusters in both Telugu and Hindi like Pushpa and Animal, Rashmika has put herself on the list of leading actresses in the country. She has also emerged as one of the best-paid actresses.

Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna Hikes Remuneration?

Her remuneration currently is one of the most talked about topics in the industry and among media circles. Latest reports suggested that she has hiked her remuneration from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4.5 crore for her next films.

Rashmika has allegedly asked for an additional 1 crore rupees for all her signed projects. She is currently working on Sekhar Kammula’s ‘DNS’, ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘The Girlfriend’, and ‘Rainbow’. These projects were signed at Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 crores.

However, Rashmika has now reacted to all these reports on her remuneration hike after Animal movie success. Reacting to one of the Entertainment Gossip X account which also claimed that she has increased her salary per movie, the Geeta Govindam star said, “Says who I wonder.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’”

Says who I wonder 🤦🏻‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 6, 2024

Fans soon reacted to her tweet and said that she infact deserves more than what is being reported. Some fans even said that she deserves more than Rs 10 crore.