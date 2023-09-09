Rashmika Mandanna gives sneak peek from ‘Pushpa 2’ sets

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Friday shared glimpse from the sets of ‘’Pushpa: The Rule’.

Taking to Instagram story, Rashmika posted a black and white picture of set and wrote, “Pushpa 2”.

In ‘Pushpa 2’, she will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film.

The first movie in the franchise was ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a buzz at the boxoffice as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the ‘Pushpa’ will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.

Earlier on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ unveiled an intriguing first look poster of the actor.

In the poster, Arjun was seen in an intense and completely new avatar, wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor could be seen holding a gun in his hand.

The official release date of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has come on board for Dhanush’s 51st film.

Sekhar Kammula is directing the project. His will be Rashmika’s first association with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula.

As per a statement, the film is being “mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages.”

The makers released a concept poster of #D51 ahead of Dhanush’s birthday, which falls on July 28. Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited.

Rashmika will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in ‘Animal’. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.