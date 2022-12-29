Rashmika Mandanna lands in new controversy, read here

Hyderabad: It seems like actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her roles in Telugu and Kannada films, has now become controversy’s favourite child. She has also been involved in a number of controversies lately from her interviews to personal life.

Unfortunately, it’s her words that are attracting unwanted attention. She was recently trolled mercilessly for looking down on the production company that launched her. Now, Rashmika has landed again in trouble for her latest interview. The actress is facing backlash from her South fans. Read on to know why.

Rashmika will next be seen in Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Both lead actors are currently promoting the film, which will be released directly on Netflix on January 19, 2023. The actress went on to discuss the influence of Bollywood songs on her during the song launch event.

While showering praise, she went on to say that Bollywood songs are more romantic. She also commented on the south saying that the industry has more mass and item songs. The statement appeared to be completely normal, but it did not go well among her south fans and it sparked outrage online. Fans took to Twitter to criticize Mandanna for her remarks and slammed her on Twitter for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ her roots once again.

One user wrote, “Rashmika feels South never had ‘Impactful Romantic Songs’, says ‘Bollywood wins here’. What a terrible thing to say! Totally oblivious to facts, she has just exposed her idiocy to the world.” Another wrote, “Rashmika u don’t know about ar rahman songs…? and Ilayaraja songs. she should mention it as Telugu songs which is mass and item…Bollywood has more items songs all are pervert.”

A couple of weeks ago, Rashmika Mandanna got into trouble for not respecting the Kannada production company that launched her. She was brutally trolled for not showing proper gratitude to the Kannada film industry that helped her to foray in film industry.