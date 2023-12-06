Rashmika Mandanna net worth, home, expensive cars, salary & more

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the highest-paid actresses in India and is currently on cloud nine as her film ‘Animal’ is performing well at the box office. The actress has won several awards during her career and has amassed a huge fan following. She lives a luxurious life and is among the few South Indian actresses who have accumulated huge wealth and made it to Bollywood.

Born in 1996, the actress made her acting debut in Kirik Party. She has been part of several hit films since then and is among the most successful actresses. The actress has earned an uber-luxurious lifestyle and remains in the news for her outfits and other items.

Rashmika Mandanna earns a lot from films, commercials and other projects. In this write-up, we will tell you about the lavish homes, swanky cars, earnings and total net worth of the actress. If you are a Rashmika fan, then keep scrolling.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Net Worth 2023

Rashmika is known for captivating audiences with her mesmerizing performances and that is why she is being offered big films. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 45 crores, as per various reports.

Monthly And Annual Income

The monthly income of the actress is said to be more than Rs 60 lakhs and it is reported that her annual income is Rs 8 crores.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Remuneration Per Movie

Rashmika is among the top 10 highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. She charges around Rs 4 to 5 crore per film. She is likely to hike her fee after Animal’s stupendous success.

Luxurious Properties/Homes

Rashmika Mandanna has purchased various properties in different cities across the country. The actress roams across India for professional reasons and has added various addresses to her real estate portfolio. She owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai and the bungalow worth Rs 8 crore and other stunning properties in Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna Car Collection

Like many other celebs, Rashmika is also a petrol head and she is the proud owner of various expensive luxurious cars. The actress has invested crores in cars and can be seen roaming in her cars. Below is the list of the cars she owns.

Range Rover Sport

Audi Q3

Mercedes Benz C-Class

Toyota Innova

Hyundai Creta

The actress is also known as ‘National Crush’ and predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada films. She has also started receiving Bollywood projects and after the success of the ‘Animal’ movie, it is predicted that she might be seen in other big Hindi projects too now.