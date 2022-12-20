Rashmika Mandanna removed from Pushpa 2?

Hyderabad: One of the highly anticipated upcoming movies of Tollywood Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is currently under the production stage. Fans are excited about the sequel and are curious to know all updates about it, be it any change in cast or any small hint on the release date.

And now, we hear that Pushpa 2 makers are in talks with another leading Tollywood star Sai Pallavi to play one important role in the movie. If you are wondering if Pallavi is replacing lead actress Rashmika Mandanna, then you are wrong!

Speculations are rife that the team has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun’s sister character in Pushpa: The Rule. If she gives her approval for the story, Sukumar is ready to get her on board. It is being said that the director has created a strong and memorable tribal girl character for the film. The whole crew thinks that only Sai Pallavi can do justice to her part in the film. Sukumar believes that Sai Pallavi will perform impressively in the deglamorous role.

We can expect an approximate runtime of 20 minutes for the scenes starring Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi. The filmmakers are waiting for Pallavi’s approval, and if she declines the offer, Aishwarya Rajesh is the second option for the same role.

Speaking more about Sai Pallavi, the actress made her film debut in 2015 with the Malayalam movie Malar. She forayed in Tollywood with Sekhar Kammula-directed film Fidaa. Fans love her for her natural beauty.