Rashmika Mandanna Sparks Rumours Wearing Same Shirt as Vijay

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s intriguing relationship has captivated fans and the media once again. Even though both stars have repeatedly denied dating rumours, their frequent appearances together have fueled intense speculation about a possible romance.

Rashmika was recently seen at the airport wearing an oversized checkered shirt with beige cargo pants and a white crop top. The same shirt had previously been spotted on Vijay Deverakonda during one of his airport outings, which piqued the interest of the observant fans. This coincidence in their fashion choices has only fueled speculation about their relationship.

The rumoured romance gained traction due to their dazzling on-screen chemistry in hit films such as “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade.” Following sightings of them spending time together with each other’s families and friends, speculation about their alleged love affair grew.

Despite claiming to be close friends, Rashmika and Vijay’s frequent public outings, vacations, and dinner dates keep fans and the media guessing about the true nature of their relationship.

Both stars appear to be having a good time together, leaving fans waiting for official word on their relationship status. Until then, the mystery surrounding Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship will undoubtedly keep fans guessing about what the future holds for these two talented actors.

Stay tuned as we keep you up to date on the latest developments in this enthralling saga!