Rashmika Mandanna spotted at cafe in Jubilee Hills, viral video

Hyderabad: Tollywood sensation Rashmika Mandanna, known as India’s ‘National Crush,’ was recently spotted during a casual outing in Hyderabad. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the actress as she visited the popular cafe ‘Halo’ in Jubilee Hills and later cruised near Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge.

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently achieved a milestone with the success of her film ‘Animal,’ has secured a spot on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers list.

The actress, having made a significant impact across various film industries, is currently immersed in her upcoming project ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ where she shares the screen with Allu Arjun. With just a decade in the industry, Rashmika continues to shine as a versatile and accomplished actress in both Southern and Hindi cinema. Fans eagerly anticipate her next big screen appearance in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’