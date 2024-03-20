Rashmika Mandanna spotted in red saree, sindoor at temple

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on multiple projects including Pushpa 2. The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar and scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Srivalli’s Mesmerizing Avatar

In the upcoming film, Rashmika portrays the character of Srivalli, who ties the knot with Pushparaj. The story delves into her life post-marriage, and fans are eagerly awaiting this intriguing narrative. But what has truly caught everyone’s attention is Srivalli’s stunning appearance.

Rashmika’s Leaked Look from Pushpa 2 Sets

A leaked photo and video from the movie sets reveal Rashmika adorned in a ‘Red saree’, with sindoor gracing her forehead. The traditional attire, paired with exquisite gold jewelry, exudes elegance and grace. Rashmika’s charm is beyond words, and she effortlessly embodies the character of Srivalli.

Pushpa 2: A Much-Anticipated Sequel

Director Sukumar has been meticulously crafting the second installment of the ‘Pushpa’ saga. The production is nearing completion, and fans are excited to witness Allu Arjun‘s return as Pushparaj on the big screen. The first film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ was a massive success, breaking box office records and leaving a memorable mark on audiences.

Apart from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Rashmika next has ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’, and ‘Chaava’ in the pipeline.