Rashmika Mandanna to resume work after hip injury

New Delhi: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to return to work after her hip injury.

The actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday and said she will soon resume her work. “I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this,” she wrote.

The post featured a series of pictures featuring the actor performing puja, spending time with her dog and working on picture puzzles, among others.

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The actor announced about her injury earlier this month with a post on social media and said she suffered a tendon detachment in her right hip while shooting for her upcoming film “Mysaa”, and called it is her third injury in a row. “Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know…It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..” she wrote.

The actor said one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached during the filming of a dance sequence for “Mysaa”.

“But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for ‘Mysaa’.. that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!” she added.