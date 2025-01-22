Rashmika Mandanna unwell, spotted in wheelchair at Hyd airport

Mumbai: Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for her roles in blockbusters like Pushpa, suffered a severe leg injury while working out at the gym recently. Despite the setback, the actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Monday morning, heading to Mumbai for work commitments.

In a viral video, Rashmika was seen struggling to get out of her car and required assistance from her team to enter the airport premises. Unable to walk, she used a wheelchair to reach her flight.

The actress previously shared a health update with her fans on social media, humorously referring to the injury as a “New Year gift.” Rashmika revealed that she would be in “hop mode” for the foreseeable future but assured her directors and fans that she would return soon.

“To my directors, sorry for the delay… I’ll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me… I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP…” she wrote in her post.

Fans flooded the comments section of her video, wishing her a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Rashmika has a packed schedule with films like Chhaava, The Girlfriend, Kubera, Sikandar, and Thama.

Here’s hoping Rashmika recovers soon and returns stronger than ever to the big screen!