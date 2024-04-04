Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s secret outing in Abu Dhabi

Hyderabad: Speculations about the alleged relationship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been circulating for a while now, fueled by their frequent support for each other and social media interactions. Adding more fuel to the conjectures, the rumoured couple now seems to be enjoying a romantic vacation together.

With Rashmika’s birthday around the corner, the duo decided to jet off on a holiday together. Rashmika took to Instagram to share some snaps, including a beautiful glimpse of spotting a peacock. Interestingly, Vijay also shared a video on Instagram stories, where the same peacock can be spotted in the background, confirming their joint vacation.

According to Rashmika’s Instagram story, it appears that they are currently in Abu Dhabi.

Looks like sparks are flying again! Recent photos of #VijayDevarakonda and #RashmikaMandanna show them in the same location, with a familiar peacock backdrop. Rumor has it, Vijay is in UAE to celebrate Rashmika's birthday, coinciding with his #FamilyStar movie release on April… pic.twitter.com/d3gEkbaGRM — KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) April 4, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda recently concluded the promotional events for his upcoming movie “Family Star,” set to release on April 5. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who was busy shooting for “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” took a short break from work to enjoy her birthday holiday.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more pictures of the rumored couple.