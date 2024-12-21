Rashmika Mandanna’s big move: This city could be her new home!

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, known as the National Crush of India, is having a dream run in her career. After winning hearts in South India, she is now making her mark in Bollywood. And now, talks in the film circles have it that Rashmika might shift her base from Hyderabad to Mumbai to focus on more Bollywood projects.

Rashmika Mandanna, Box Office Queen

In 2023, Rashmika delivered back-to-back hits. Her Tamil film Varisu, with Vijay, collected Rs. 300 crores, while her Bollywood debut in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, crossed Rs. 900 crores.

In 2024, she starred in Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, which shattered records. The movie earned Rs. 621 crores in 15 days in the Hindi market, surpassing blockbusters like Pathaan and Baahubali 2.

Bollywood Breakthrough

Rashmika is now one of the busiest stars in India. She has signed exciting Bollywood films like Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Sikandar with Salman Khan. She is also working on Chhaava and continues to explore new opportunities in Hindi cinema.

Despite her Bollywood success, Rashmika remains committed to South Indian cinema. She recently completed Kubera and The Girlfriend in Telugu and is also expected reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for a new project.

Shifting to Mumbai would help Rashmika work closely with Bollywood filmmakers. With multiple offers and brand endorsements, she’s set to dominate both Bollywood and South Indian industries.