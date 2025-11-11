Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Telugu film The Girlfriend is performing well in theatres. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the movie earned Rs. 1.3 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs. 2.4 crore on Saturday and Rs. 2.7 crore on Sunday. By the end of Day 3, its India net total reached Rs. 6.40 crore, while the worldwide collection touched Rs. 11.10 crore.

On its first Monday, the film added another Rs. 1.10 crore, taking the total to around Rs. 7.50 crore. On Sunday, it recorded about 37% Telugu occupancy, with Hyderabad, Chennai, and Warangal showing the strongest audience response.

Rashmika’s Decision and Remuneration

Interestingly, Rashmika reportedly chose to take a lower remuneration for this film. While she usually charges between Rs. 5 and Rs. 6 crore per Telugu project, she accepted around Rs. 3 crore for The Girlfriend. Reports suggest she was deeply connected to the story and wanted to support the film regardless of commercial terms.

Story and Performances

The Girlfriend tells the story of Bhuma, a literature student who falls in love with Vikram, played by Dheekshith Shetty. Their relationship faces emotional and personal challenges, explored with depth and sensitivity. Rashmika plays the lead role beautifully, earning strong praise from both audiences and critics. Reviewers noted that she delivered one of her finest performances, showing emotional depth rarely seen in her earlier films.

A Turning Point in Rashmika’s Career

Rashmika’s decision and performance have made her the talk of the town once again. Critics believe The Girlfriend marks an important milestone in her career, proving her commitment to meaningful roles and strong storytelling. The movie’s positive response and growing collections reflect her rising influence as one of India’s most talented and versatile actresses.