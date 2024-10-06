Rashmika Mandanna’s first audition at 19 goes viral online

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return to the big screen with the much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she stars alongside Allu Arjun. Over the past eight years, Rashmika has established herself as one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry and even in Bollywood. But not many know that her journey wasn’t always smooth.

Rashmika’s First Audition

Recently, an old video of 19-year-old Rashmika at her first audition went viral. In the clip, she introduces herself as a college student trying out acting for the first time. Although she looked excited, she struggled to deliver her lines in Kannada and got frustrated at one point, saying, “I’m not getting it, I can’t do it.” However, towards the end of the video, you can see her gaining confidence, even dancing to the popular Bollywood song ‘Aaja Nachle’.

Fans loved seeing this side of Rashmika, and it made them appreciate her journey to stardom even more.

The Rise of a National Crush

Rashmika started her acting career with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, which became a hit. After that, she starred in several successful movies, but it was the Telugu film Geetha Govindam that made her a household name. Her natural acting and charm won over the audience, and soon she became known as the ‘National Crush.’

With her role in Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika caught the attention of the entire country. Her character, Srivalli, left a strong impact, making her a favorite among movie lovers.

What’s Next for Rashmika?

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika has several exciting projects lined up across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her upcoming movies include Kubera, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Sikandar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what she does next.