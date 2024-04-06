Rashmika reacts on Pushpa vs Guntur Kaaram looks comparison

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, the talented and popular actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. Her recent still from the highly anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has sparked comparisons with none other than the superstar Mahesh Babu.

Rashmika’s First Look

The creators of Pushpa: The Rule has unveiled a new poster to commemorate Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, which is on April 5. Rashmika Mandanna is dressed in a traditional ‘pattu saree’ and beautiful gold jewelry in the still. Her hair is pulled back neatly, and she looks captivating as she peeks through her fingers. The poster is full of elegance and intrigue.

The Comparison

The moment the poster came out on the internet, fans began to compare it to a scene in Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram” where he peeks through his fingers. Although Rashmika still seems to be serious, Mahesh Babu’s expression in the comparison picture is more lighthearted.

Rashmika’s Playful Response

When a fan shared a collage of the two stills, Rashmika responded with a delightful touch of humor. She said, “Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.” Her playful acknowledgment of the comparison shows her good spirit and camaraderie with fans.

Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage 🫶🏻😋 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna made her Tollywood debut with the film Chalo in 2018. Then went on to make ‘Geetha Govindam,’ ‘Devadas’ and ‘Dear Comrade.’ But it was her role in ‘ Sarileru Neekevvaru’ opposite Mahesh Babu that got her into the top league. Although her character was criticized heavily, she bagged ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Varisu’ afterward. In 2021, she was featured in Badshah’s music video ‘Top Tucker.’ She will also be seen in ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Varisu.’

Upcoming Projects

Apart from “Pushpa: The Rule,” Rashmika has an exciting lineup. She will feature in the Telugu film “The Girlfriend,” directed by Rahul Ravindran. Additionally, she stars in the bilingual film “Rainbow,” helmed by Shantharuban. And that’s not all—she’s set to make her Hindi film debut in “Chaava,” directed by Yesubai Bhonsale and featuring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Pradeep Rawat.