Rashmika reacts on Pushpa vs Guntur Kaaram looks comparison

Rashmika Mandanna made her Tollywood debut with the film Chalo in 2018. Then went on to make 'Geetha Govindam,' 'Devadas' and 'Dear Comrade'

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 6th April 2024 4:37 pm IST
Rashmika reacts on Pushpa vs Guntur Kaaram looks comparison
Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, the talented and popular actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. Her recent still from the highly anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has sparked comparisons with none other than the superstar Mahesh Babu.

Rashmika’s First Look

The creators of Pushpa: The Rule has unveiled a new poster to commemorate Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, which is on April 5. Rashmika Mandanna is dressed in a traditional ‘pattu saree’ and beautiful gold jewelry in the still. Her hair is pulled back neatly, and she looks captivating as she peeks through her fingers. The poster is full of elegance and intrigue.

 The Comparison

The moment the poster came out on the internet, fans began to compare it to a scene in Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram” where he peeks through his fingers. Although Rashmika still seems to be serious, Mahesh Babu’s expression in the comparison picture is more lighthearted.

MS Education Academy

Rashmika’s Playful Response

When a fan shared a collage of the two stills, Rashmika responded with a delightful touch of humor. She said, “Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.” Her playful acknowledgment of the comparison shows her good spirit and camaraderie with fans.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Tollywood debut with the film Chalo in 2018. Then went on to make ‘Geetha Govindam,’ ‘Devadas’ and ‘Dear Comrade.’ But it was her role in ‘ Sarileru Neekevvaru’ opposite Mahesh Babu that got her into the top league. Although her character was criticized heavily, she bagged ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Varisu’ afterward. In 2021, she was featured in Badshah’s music video ‘Top Tucker.’ She will also be seen in ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Varisu.’

Also Read
Rashmika Mandanna visits Mahesh Babu’s restaurant in Banjara Hills

Upcoming Projects

Apart from “Pushpa: The Rule,” Rashmika has an exciting lineup. She will feature in the Telugu film “The Girlfriend,” directed by Rahul Ravindran. Additionally, she stars in the bilingual film “Rainbow,” helmed by Shantharuban. And that’s not all—she’s set to make her Hindi film debut in “Chaava,” directed by Yesubai Bhonsale and featuring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Pradeep Rawat.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 6th April 2024 4:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button