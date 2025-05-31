Rashmika’s advice to fan going through tough phase in life wins hearts online

Chennai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s compassionate and practical reply to a dejected fan seeking advice on how to deal with “everything going wrong” is now fast winning hearts online.

A fan tweeted to Rashmika saying, “What do you do when you hit the lowest phase of your life…how to deal with everything going wrong??? Not willing to live.. just feeling worthless. Suggestions please!”

Responding to the fan’s tweet, Rashmika on Saturday said, “You just breathe, surround yourself with people you trust-have faith that this day will pass- and you do the same thing tomorrow- and dayafter and before you know it, you’ll see that you are feeling better-and you’ll be so proud of yourself for going and growing through it.”

Rashmika’s reply is now coming in for appreciation from a lot of her fans who seem to find her advice practical. It may be recalled that the actress, who shares a close bond with her fans, had also gone to the aid of the director of her upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’ recently.

Rashmika, who plays the lead in ‘The Girlfriend’, came to the aid of her director Rahul Ravindran on the social media platform X after her fans, who were unhappy about the makers not releasing enough updates about the film, began trending the topic #ReleaseTheGirfriend.

A number of eager fans began asking for updates about the film from the makers so much so that director Rahul Ravindran had to respond to their demand.

Quoting a tweet that showed the topic #ReleaseTheGirlfriend was trending, he wrote, “Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient.”

It was then that Rashmika stepped in to pacify her fans. She tweeted, “Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else…but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It’s a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today… for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!”

The film, which is being presented by producer Allu Aravind, features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with Dheekshith Shetty.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.