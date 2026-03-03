Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses in India. After recently getting married to Vijay Deverakonda, she is all set for an exciting future with several big projects ahead. Along with her personal life, her career is shining brighter than ever. Rashmika’s Instagram is full of viral posts, and her stunning wedding photos have caught everyone’s attention.

The couple got married on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur. Rashmika called the sangeet night “the night she and Vijay danced as one, surrounded by the love of their families and friends.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Movies

Rashmika has an exciting lineup of films coming up. Here are some of her future projects:

Ranabaali with Vijay Deverakonda

Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor

Mysaa (a female-centric film)

AA22 with Allu Arjun

Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor

Pushpa 3 with Allu Arjun

A Fun and Memorable Sangeet Night

Rashmika and Vijay’s sangeet night was full of surprises, laughter, and love. Rashmika shared how she and Vijay wanted to surprise each other. In one of the pictures, Rashmika can be seen going down on one knee, sharing a sweet moment with Vijay. She also posted videos and pictures of their families dancing together, making the night even more special.

Both Rashmika and Vijay looked amazing at the event. Rashmika wore a beautiful ivory lehenga, while Vijay looked royal in a blue sherwani. Rashmika also danced to the song “Angaaron” from “Pushpa 2” to surprise Vijay. The night was full of performances from their families, including Vijay’s brother Anand and Rashmika’s sister and friends.