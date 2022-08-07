Rasika travels through her home state in ‘Postcards from Jharkhand’

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal talks about hosting the docuseries ‘Postcards from Jharkhand’. As the actress was born and brought up in Jamshedpur, she connects well to the state and introduces the viewers to its tribal traditions and dance forms, the Sohrai painting traditions, as well as the local food, architecture and wildlife.

Rasika says: “I felt I hadn’t really explored and experienced different aspects of the place I grew up in and I was keen to correct that. My travels within Jharkhand had so far been only functional. I had never really gone on a holiday within the state. I realised on this trip that I was missing out on a lot.”

The actress who has been on the case of a number of Bollywood movies such as ‘No Smoking’, ‘Aurangzeb’, ‘Qissa’, ‘Train Station’ and ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’, adds more about the beauty of the state and says: “Jharkhand is a beautiful and culturally rich state – national parks, waterfalls, dance forms, art forms and the best food.”

“The Jharkhand government is now actively working towards encouraging tourism in the state. And I am happy that many more will now enjoy the beauty of my homeland,” concludes the actress who will be next seen in ‘Spike’, ‘Adhura’ and ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

‘Postcards from Jharkhand’ is airing on Nat Geo.