Rat bite at Telangana hospital: Suspension of 2 doctors revoked

Hyderabad: The suspension of two doctors and one staff nurse at Kamareddy General Hospital in Telangana, accused of medical negligence, was revoked by the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr B. Triveni. The doctors were suspended after rats bit a patient admitted in the ICU.

The incident occurred on February 9, when the patient, S K Mujeebuddin, was bitten by rats on his legs and fingers.

After a preliminary probe, Associate Professors Dr Vasanth Kumar and Dr Kavya, along with Nursing Officer Manjura, were suspended. However, the suspended doctors pleaded innocence.

One of the suspended doctors, Dr S Vasanth Kumar, stated that he was not even present at the hospital when the incident occurred, The South First reported. Dr Kavya questioned how morning-duty doctors were being held accountable for an incident that happened late at night.

The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors’ Association (TTGDA) condemned the suspension, stating that doctors are responsible only till they treat the patient. However, it is the responsibility of the sanitation staff to handle such matters.

Following protests from doctors and medical professionals across the state, a three-member committee was appointed to investigate the alleged irregularities involving the medical staff.

The committee’s report, which was submitted to the DME, led to the revocation of the suspension with immediate effect. The three medical staff were reinstated to their original positions.

The DME also mentioned that action would be taken against the sanitation wing staff who were on duty at the time of the incident.