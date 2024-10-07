Ratan Tata provides update on his health

Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata dismissed the recent rumours regarding his health. The former chairman of Tata Sons took to social media to provide clarity amidst widespread speculation.

In his statement, Ratan Tata said, “I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded.” He emphasized that while he is undergoing routine medical check-ups due to his age and related conditions, there is no cause for concern.

Tata further reassured the public, saying, “I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation.” He urged people to respect his privacy and avoid fueling unnecessary speculation.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

These clarifications came after some media outlets reported that Ratan Tata had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. However, Tata’s statement has dispelled these claims, assuring everyone of his well-being.