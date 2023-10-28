Ration distribution scam: Arrested Kolkata bizman remanded to judicial custody till Nov 11

Kolkata: A special court in Kolkata on Saturday remanded Bakibur Rahaman, a Kolkata-based businessman who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal, to judicial custody till November 11.

The court, while rejecting Rahaman’s bail plea, also authorised ED to question him within the prison premises.

Meanwhile, ED’s plans to shift state Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who has also been arrested in connection with the same case, from a private hospital in Kolkata to the Command Hospital as early as possible hit a roadblock after the authorities of the Command Hospital expressed their inability to admit and treat the minister there.

After the order for treatment of the minister at the Command Hospital was passed by the special court on Friday, the hospital authorities approached the same court on Saturday with the plea for revision of the same.

The Command Hospital argued that since it is already under a lot of pressure in managing the treatment of present and former defence personnel and their family members, not only from West Bengal but also from several northeastern states, it is unable to bear the additional burden of the minister’s treatment.

However, the special court rejected the plea following which the Command Hospital authorities decided to approach a higher court.

Meanwhile, the ED has informed that it has so far confiscated around Rs 16 crore in connection with the scam. The money was mainly found in the bank accounts of Mallick, his wife, his daughter and those of two shell companies reportedly used for diversion of crime proceeds.