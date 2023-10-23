‘Ravan’ appears in Gurugram to give road safety lessons

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2023 7:55 pm IST
Ravan' appears in Gurugram to give road safety lessons
Ravan' appears in Gurugram to give road safety lessons- X

Gurugram: In an innovative awareness drive carried out by the Gurugram Traffic Police and Road Safety Officers (RSO), a cop dressed as Ravan, appeared at MDI Chowk of Gurugram to raise awareness among people about road safety rules.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic) said: “We have always tried that people should not break traffic rules, especially two-wheelers should wear to protect themselves. Through this campaign, we just wanted to spread the message among people to follow traffic norms.”

Also Read
Hyderabad: Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose is Road Safety Campaign ambassador

During the campaign, Ravan conveyed the message to the drivers, who violate the traffic rules, saying, “Ravan had 10 heads, but you have only one head, therefore wear a helmet to protect it.”

MS Education Academy

The campaign was conducted by the RSO in collaboration with the Gurugram Police to educate people about road safety and traffic rules.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2023 7:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button