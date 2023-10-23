‘Ravan’ appears in Gurugram to give road safety lessons

Gurugram: In an innovative awareness drive carried out by the Gurugram Traffic Police and Road Safety Officers (RSO), a cop dressed as Ravan, appeared at MDI Chowk of Gurugram to raise awareness among people about road safety rules.

Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic) said: “We have always tried that people should not break traffic rules, especially two-wheelers should wear to protect themselves. Through this campaign, we just wanted to spread the message among people to follow traffic norms.”

During the campaign, Ravan conveyed the message to the drivers, who violate the traffic rules, saying, “Ravan had 10 heads, but you have only one head, therefore wear a helmet to protect it.”

The campaign was conducted by the RSO in collaboration with the Gurugram Police to educate people about road safety and traffic rules.