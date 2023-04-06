Raveen Kumar Reddy takes charge as PCCM of SCR

Raveen Kumar Reddy, who served as a senior railway officer, from the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) was earlier posted as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) in SCR.

Hyderabad: K Raveen Kumar Reddy assumed charge as Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam in Secundrabad on Wednesday.

During his tenure as CA in the central railways, he was instrumental in creating 100 percent Disaster Recovery (DR) tier III Centre for all passenger, freight, rolling stock, coaching, track maintenance, and Human Resource Management Systems on the Indian Railways network with full redundancy and latest technology.

Raveen Kumar also has experience working as a policymaker in Railway Operations and Infrastructure Planning, Energy and Power Generation and Free trade warehousing zones.

