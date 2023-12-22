Raveena Tandon, Abdu Rozik to join Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik will be appearing on the show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ as celebrity guests during the weekend ka vaar episode.

While the guests will be joining the host and superstar Salman Khan on the show, they will also be interacting with contestants.

Moreover, from this week onwards, the Salman Khan-hosted episode will be aired on Saturday and Sunday and not on Friday and Saturday.

Recently, the show saw new wild card entries. After K-pop singer Aoora, Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Ayesha talked about Munawar Faruqui and said that she has a “history” with him. She accused him of being fake.

Ayesha said, “Mera naam Ayesha Khan hai. Ek contestant hai Munawar Faruqui; I have a history with him. Jaisa dikhaate hain, waise kahin se nhi nahi hai. Show pe aap keh rahe hai aap committed hai mujhse keh rahe the I love you aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye galtiyu ki maafi hoti hai gunahon kin nahi..jo unhone ne kiya hai vo gunah hai..jab mai show mein jau I want an apology..( My name is Ayesha Khan. There’s a contestant named Munawar Faruqui, I have a history with him. Whatever he portrays, he is not like that. On show, he says that he is committed. He told me that, ‘I love you, I should marry a girl like you’.. Mistakes are forgiven, but not sins. What he did was a sin and when I enter the show, I want an apology.”

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Ayesha can be seen refusing to shake hands with Faruqui and questioning him instead. “Aap mujhse yeh bolkar aaye the ki aapka breakup ho chuka hai?” she said.

“Show mein aane ke baad agar main dekh rahi hu ki aapka break up nahi hua hai aur aap itne loudly apne girlfriend ke baare mein baat kar rahe hain. You are saying ki jis duration mein aap mujhse baat kar rahe the, there was no contact between you and her?” she added.

To which, he said, “Nahi maine aapse sorry bola ki maine aapse jhooth bola” and she said, “Uske baad bhi aapne jhooth bolna continue kiya vo to aapne bataya hi nahi…bhul gaye batana”

Munawar can be seen crying on the show after having his conversation with Ayesha in which she blames him for cheating on her.

After this conversation, Munawar can be seen crying in front of the other contestants and said, “Ab vo bol rahi hai tum apni ex-girlfriend se baat kar raha tha…bataya nahi.. maine usko bataya tha..( Now she is saying that you were talking to your ex-girlfriend…you didn’t tell me…I had told her..)”

He told Ankita Lokhande, “Main fake nahi hoon. But nahi ho raha hai yaar. If they open the door, I will walk out.”

Apart from this, there was also a major fight between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain.