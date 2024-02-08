Raveena Tandon refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan, why?

Mumbai: Over time, many stars have chosen to walk away from film offers or have not initially signed up for them, and this is not necessarily a negative thing. Being selective about the projects they take on is a common practice in the entertainment industry. Actors often make these decisions based on personal preferences, script quality, or alignment with their career goals. Ranveena Tandon is one such actress who turned down some big offers in her career.

Raveena recently shared insights into her decision-making process regarding film roles, revealing that she turned down the iconic song “Chaiyya Chaiyya” and multiple films alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with BBC’s Haroon Rashid, Raveena explained that despite being offered the memorable track, she declined the opportunity. The song, eventually performed by Malaika Arora, was part of Mani Ratnam’s film “Dil Se” and involved shooting atop a moving train.

Recalling the moment, Raveena stated, “I had just done ‘Sheher Ki Ladki,’ right? And it had become a very big hit. Organically, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ came to me, and I remember SRK saying that ‘Mani sir wants to talk to you because he wants you to do the song for us.'”

She further elaborated on her decision, citing concerns about potential typecasting, “And I was in a very awkward situation because although I was dying to work with Mani Ratnam Sir, just being offered an item song again, it would have been stereotyping myself, and in those days people used to get typecast.”

Raveena revealed that she also turned down big films starring Shah Rukh Khan, including “Darr,” “Desi Babu English Men,” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”