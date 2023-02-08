Raveena Tandon speaks about her ‘engagement’ with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: The love story of Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar was among the most discussed love stories until they broke their engagement. Raveena feels irked when people still ask her why she broke up with Akshay Kumar. Talking about it, Raveena said that everybody moves on in his/her life but people still link her with her ex.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar became a hit pair after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra and they began dating in 1995 and got engaged in the late 90s.

Recently, Raveena was asked about it, she told ANI during a podcast, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?”

She further said that she doesn’t even remember when exactly she was engaged to Akshay as she has chosen not to read anything being written about it. “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal,” she said.

Raveena also addressed the rumours about Akshay that Khiladi Kumar had apparently started dating women who looked like her after breaking up with her. She said that she did not read anything about that.

Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna. They have a son Aarav and a daughter Nitara together. Raveena is married to businessman Anil Thadani. They have a daughter Rasha Thadani and a son Ranbirvardhan Thadani together.