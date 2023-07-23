Ravi Dahiya won’t go to Asian Games, knocked out of trials by Atish Todkar

Dahiya, called a 'machine' for his tremendous skills and endurance, would not have expected such a resistance from Todkar, who hails from Maha.

India at Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya takes silver; medal tally rises to 5
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Twitter)

New Delhi: In a huge upset, Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya was on Sunday knocked out of the Asian Games trials by unheralded Atish Todkar, who created a flutter at the IG Stadium by pinning the elite Indian wrestler in a pulsating 57kg bout.

Dahiya, called a ‘machine’ for his tremendous skills and endurance, would not have expected such a resistance from Todkar, who hails from Maharashtra.

People who have seen Dahiya wrestle know that taking even two points from Dahiya is a huge task for Indian wrestlers, forget about expecting someone winning ‘by fall’ against him.

However, on Sunday, not only points were scored with some splendid and breathtaking moves, Dahiya suffered a rare ‘pin’.

Todkar was leading 20-8 at the time when he had Dahiya’s shoulders on the mat.

Todkar consistently dodged Ravi by moving swiftly from under his arms to move back for take-down moves.

Dahiya has not competed this year after suffering an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) injuries in his right knee.

