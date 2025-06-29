Ravi Teja’s ART Cinemas to open with Pawan Kalyan’s epic film

Hyderabad: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is stepping into the theatre business with a bang! His brand-new venture, ART Cinemas(Asian Ravi Teja Cinemas), is all set to open its doors in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad this July 2025. And the first film to hit the screens? None other than the highly anticipated pan-Indian epic, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – The Perfect Launch Film

Touted as a historical action drama packed with power, emotion, and grandeur, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is creating massive buzz across India. Slated for a July 24 release, this film is expected to be the first ever screening at ART Cinemas. The combo of Ravi Teja’s theatre debut and Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life role has fans counting days!

What’s Special About ART Cinemas?

ART Cinemas isn’t just another multiplex — it’s built for a cinematic experience like never before. Here’s what’s inside:

A jaw-dropping 57-feet-wide EPIQ screen

4K projection for crisp visuals

Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound

Six state-of-the-art screens to host all the excitement

With Hari Hara Veera Mallu leading the way, ART Cinemas is set to change how Hyderabad experiences cinema.