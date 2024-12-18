Ravichandran Ashwin’s impressive salary and net worth revealed

Hyderabad: Indian cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw. The legendary off-spinner, known for his incredible skill and consistency, is stepping away after a remarkable 14-year career.

An Emotional Goodbye

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ashwin shared his feelings:

“I won’t take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer. There’s a bit left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket, but this would be the last day (at the international level).” “I have several people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn’t thank the BCCI and my teammates. I want to name a few of them, all the coaches who’ve been part of the journey, most importantly Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, Pujara, who have taken a number of catches around the bat and have given men a number of wickets that I’ve managed over a number of years.”

https://twitter.com/7Cricket/status/1869259899789578595

Ashwin thanked the BCCI, his coaches, and teammates for their support, acknowledging the key role they played in his success.

Ashwin’s retirement is the end of an era. Known for his unique bowling style, especially the carrom ball, he made a lasting impact on cricket. He is one of only three players in history to take 500+ wickets and score 3,000+ runs in Tests.

Net Worth and Earnings

Ashwin’s success on the field brought him financial success off the field too. His net worth is estimated at Rs. 132 crore.

BCCI Contract: Rs. 5 crore annually.

IPL Earnings: Rs. 5 crore per season with Rajasthan Royals in 2024.

Endorsements: Myntra, Moov, Bombay Shaving Company, and more, earning Rs. 4.5–5 crore per deal.

A Luxurious Lifestyle

Ashwin lives a life of comfort and style, owning:

A luxurious Rs. 9 crore house in Chennai.

A Rolls Royce worth Rs. 6 crore and an Audi Q7 worth Rs. 93 lakh.

Ashwin’s career has been one of the best in cricket history:

Matches Played: 106 Tests

Wickets Taken: 537

Five-Wicket Hauls: 37

Runs Scored: 3,503

He is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind only Anil Kumble. Globally, he ranks seventh among all Test bowlers. His all-round performance also includes six centuries and 14 half-centuries in Tests.