Razia Baig series pays rich tribute to Dev Anand, his brothers

By Syed Khaled Shahbaz

Nostalgia and admiration filled the air as rich tributes were paid to Bollywood star Dev Anand.

The session, held as part of the Remembering Razia Baig series, the other day at Radisson Blu Plaza, was organized by the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. The evening saw a diverse and distinguished audience that included arts connoisseurs, politicians, defense officials, bureaucrats, and even members of the erstwhile royal family of Hyderabad.

Mohammad Ali Baig at Radisson Blu Plaza for ‘Remembering Razia Baig’ Series

The event, curated by Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig in honor of his mother, the revered theatre matriarch Begum Razia Baig, saw an overwhelming response. Following the series’ grand debut last month with Ila Arun’s book launch and reading, this session took a deep dive into the cinematic brilliance of Dev Anand, Chetan Anand, and Vijay Anand. Sohaila Kapur, actress-director from Delhi and niece of the Anand brothers, made an insightful audio-visual presentation on their legendary contributions to Indian cinema.

As the melodies of timeless songs filled the hall and iconic images of Dev Anand graced the screen, the audience erupted in a wave of excitement, nostalgia, and thunderous applause. The session not only revisited Dev Anand’s charismatic screen presence but also highlighted the crucial roles played by his brothers Vijay Anand and Chetan Anand in shaping his career and the cinematic landscape of their time.

Mohammad Ali Baig paid tribute to his mother, recalling her five-decade-long contribution to theatre that helped shape Hyderabad’s cultural identity. Sohaila Kapur, in turn, reminisced about her association with Begum Razia Baig, fondly recalling her grace, dignity, and warmth, especially during post-performance gatherings at the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival and the Foundation’s ‘Celebrating Series’.

This tribute to cinema’s evergreen icon Dev Anand and his illustrious brothers will be remembered as yet another glorious chapter in the Remembering Razia Baig series’ journey of honoring artistic excellence.