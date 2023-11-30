RBI fines HDFC Bank and Bank of America

HDFC has been fined for violation of RBI's directions on acceptance of deposits from non-residents.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th November 2023 9:40 pm IST
RBI should consider moderating its pace of monetary tightening: CII
Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed fines on HDFC Bank and Bank of America under the powers vested in it through sections of the FEMA.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

While HDFC has been fined for violation of the RBI’s directions on acceptance of deposits from non-residents, Bank of America has been imposed a penalty for violating instructions on reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA 1999. The penalty in each case is Rs 10,000.

Also Read
RBI slaps Rs 91L fine on Axis Bank for breach of norms

The RBI had issued show cause notices to both banks, in response to which they submitted written replies and also made oral submissions. After considering the facts of each case and the replies of the two banks, the RBI came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty.

MS Education Academy

However, at the same time, the RBI clarified that the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the two banks with their customers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th November 2023 9:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button