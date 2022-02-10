RBI proposes to raise limit on e-RUPI vouchers to Rs 1 lakh

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 10th February 2022 8:28 pm IST
RBI to develop UPI for feature phones to boost digital payments
The Reserve Bank of India is India's central bank and regulatory body under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to enhance the cap under e-RUPI prepaid digital vouchers.

The present cap of Rs 10,000 will be increased to Rs 1 lakh per voucher and such vouchers will be allowed to be used more than once, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the latest monetary policy meeting outcome.

This enhancement is expected to further facilitate the delivery of various government schemes to the beneficiaries more efficiently, he said.

MS Education Academy

The e-RUPI pre-paid digital voucher developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was launched in August 2021, Das added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button