RBI retains repo rate at 6.5% for 6th time in a row

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 10:27 am IST
RBI

Chennai: Not belying the expectations of senior economists, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee decided to keep the rate at 6.5 per cent.

The MPC also decided not to change its stance from ‘withdrawal of accomodation’.

The MPC met on February 6-8.

