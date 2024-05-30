RBI sees real GDP growth at 7 pc in FY25

Economy, it said, showed resilience in FY24 despite persistent headwinds.

Mumbai: Indian economy is likely to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal year starting April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report released on Thursday.

The Indian economy, it said, expanded at a robust pace in 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024 financial year), with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.6 per cent from 7.0 per cent in the previous year – the third successive year of 7 per cent or above growth.

“The real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.0 per cent with risks evenly balanced,” it said.

The economy, it said, showed resilience in FY24 despite persistent headwinds.

