Reach. out to BRS if farm loans not waived-off: Ex-Telangana min

Hyderabad: Former BRS minister S Niranjan Reddy has criticised the Congress government for “cheating” farmers in the name of farm loan waiver after coming to power by promising to implement its Six guarantees.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, August 5, he said that the Telangana government was talking about the number of loans waived, but was not revealing how many loans of the farmers have not been waived-off.

He urged the farmers who were eligible bu unable to get their loans waived-off up to Rs 1.5 lakh, by reaching-out to the WhatsApp number 8374852619 at Telangana bhavan.

He also noted that a farmer had committed suicide because his loan was not waived-off. “If the names in the passbook and bank account are different, their loans are not being waived-off,” Niranjan Reddy claimed.

Pointing out that the Telangana government “ran away” from discussing the farm loan waiver and farmer’s insurance in the assembly, he felt that this year’s budget was all “trash and gas.” Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy also criticised the Congress-run Telangana government for not waiving-off the loans of many farmers, and claimed that thousands of farmers were calling him and other BJP leaders complaining about their loans not being waived-off.

Meanwhile, Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced that the third tranche of the farm loan waiver will be rolled-out on August 15 on the occasion of the Independence Day. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will formally conclude the last step in the farm loan waiver as promised by the Congress before the assembly elections.