Ready to contest LS polls from Haryana if party allows, says Bhushan

Gonda: BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday said he is ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Haryana if his party allows it.

Addressing a public event organised by the BJP, the Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh) MP said, “I am getting a lot of support from Haryana, especially from the Jat community.”

Also Read Brij Bhushan sexually harassed wrestlers at every opportunity: Delhi Police

“People meet me and say ‘if you come and contest elections from Haryana, we will make you win the elections from our place’. If the party gives me a chance, we will definitely contest elections from there,” the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president added.

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the country’s top wrestlers. The wrestlers, many of whom hail from Haryana, had held months-long protests against Singh in Delhi earlier this year.