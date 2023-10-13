Ready to contest LS polls from Haryana if party allows, says Bhushan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 11:36 pm IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo)

Gonda: BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday said he is ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Haryana if his party allows it.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Addressing a public event organised by the BJP, the Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh) MP said, “I am getting a lot of support from Haryana, especially from the Jat community.”

Also Read
Brij Bhushan sexually harassed wrestlers at every opportunity: Delhi Police

“People meet me and say ‘if you come and contest elections from Haryana, we will make you win the elections from our place’. If the party gives me a chance, we will definitely contest elections from there,” the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president added.

MS Education Academy

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the country’s top wrestlers. The wrestlers, many of whom hail from Haryana, had held months-long protests against Singh in Delhi earlier this year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 11:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button