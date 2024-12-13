Ready to withdraw case against Allu Arjun: Pushpa 2 stampede victim’s husband

Hyderabad: Following Allu Arjun’s arrest, the husband of the woman who died in a stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere, said that he is willing to withdraw the case against the Tollywood actor and star of the movie.

“My son wanted to see the movie so we took him to Sandhya theatre. Allu Arjun had also come there and he did nothing wrong. If there is anything I am ready to withdraw the case. The police also did not inform us that they were arresting him. I saw the news in my phone when I was on my phone,” said the deceased’s husband in Hyderabad while speaking with media persons.

Apart from his wife, the man’s son was also caught in the crowd and is currently in critical condition. The boy received immediate CPR and was transferred to a hospital.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikadpally police in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4.

Allu Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad

The stampede occurred around 9:30 pm during the premiere of the movie Pushpa 2 which saw a massive crowd gather in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the movie’s lead actor, Allu Arjun.

While the police maintain that they were not informed of the actor’s visit, a photo has surfaced on social media claiming that the theatre management did seek police bandobast two days before the movie launch.

It is yet to be verified. As of now, Allu Arjun has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.