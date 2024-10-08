Real estate projects in Hyderabad may face scrutiny for lake encroachment

Hyderabad: Numerous major real estate projects in Hyderabad have revealed significant encroachment on Full Tank Level (FTL) water bodies. The findings, based on a report by the Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TGRAC) and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, reveal that more than 170 lakes have been encroached upon since 2014, with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) losing approximately 386 acres of land to construction activities.

The report indicates that several residential and commercial buildings in Hyderabad may have violated regulations concerning encroachment on water bodies, despite securing permissions for construction.

Real estate projects encroaching lakes in Hyderabad

Among the residential buildings are Candeur Skyline in the Financial District, the majority of Vertex Viraat in Miyapur, the majority of Sumadhura Palais Royale in Puppalaguda, one tower of Cybercity Oriana, the entire Pooja Magic Breeze in Neknampur, SMR Vinay Boulder Woods in Bandlaguda Jagir (comprising one large tower), the entire Vajram Ixora in Gopanpally, and part of Honer Signatis.

In terms of commercial buildings, the report highlights the majority of Phoenix 285 in Puppalaguda, the entire Phoenix 25/Triton, and the entire Vaishnavi Cymbol as significant violators.

Lake encroachment happens when a property owner builds or extends a structure onto a lake or its shoreline, exceeding the lake’s boundaries. This can also involve clearing vegetation, constructing roads, parks, or beaches, and developing urban areas.

Furthermore, the report reveals that various lakes in areas such as Kistareddypet, Kuntloor, Shaikpet, Gopanpally, Bachupally, Poppalguda, Peeranchervu, Uppal Bhagat, Rampally, KPHB (Maisamma Chervu), Alwal, and Mamidipally have experienced total encroachment over the past decade, from zero encroachments in 2014, primarily due to the rapid expansion of real estate in Hyderabad.

Some of the partly encroached lakes, including Kithavani Kunta (Narsingi), Brahmana Kunta (Poppalguda), Vaderavani Kunta (Thumkunta), Vayejamma Kunta (Bandlaguda Jagir), Hathguda Kunta (Bagh Hayatnagar), and Mukkasani Kunta (Puppalguda), have also witnessed substantial encroachment from 2014 to 2023, further illustrating the impact of the booming real estate market in Hyderabad.