Hyderabad real estate market witnesses surge in housing prices

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has witnessed a dramatic 80 percent rise in housing prices over the past four years, mirroring a broader upward trend across India’s real estate market, according to a recent report by Magicbricks on housing affordability in major Indian cities.

The report highlighted a sharp increase in the property price-to-annual household income (P/I) ratio in India, which climbed from 6.6 in 2020 to 7.5 in 2024, far exceeding the globally accepted benchmark of 5. This surge signals a significant strain on affordability, as home prices outpace income growth.

While Hyderabad’s real estate market continues to grow, the report identifies Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata as the most affordable cities for residential investments, with a P/I ratio of 5. On the other hand, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Delhi are the least affordable, with P/I ratios of 14.3 and 10.1, respectively.

The report also notes a rise in the EMI-to-monthly income ratio, which increased from 46 percent in 2020 to 61 percent in 2024, adding to the financial pressure on homebuyers. MMR, Delhi, and Hyderabad have been most impacted by this trend, while Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata continue to offer more budget-friendly options.

However, the report suggests that the market may soon stabilize, as a potential increase in residential supply is expected to decelerate the rapid price growth, bringing some balance to the housing sector.