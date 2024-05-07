Real reason behind why Kareena Kapoor refused to work with Yash

Mumbai: The buzz surrounding Yash’s upcoming film ‘Toxic’ continues to grow as fans eagerly await his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of nearly three years. However, recent developments have left fans disappointed as Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was initially approached for a pivotal role in the film, has decided to step away from the project. She was supposed to play Yash’s sister in the movie.

Reports suggested that Bebo parted ways from Toxic due to scheduling conflicts. However, recent rumors suggest a different narrative.

Why Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Exit Toxic?

According to a latest report by Times Now, it is said that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s decision to opt out of Toxic was not due to date issues, as previously claimed. With no other commitments apart from ‘Singham Again’, Kareena’s availability was not in question. Instead, it is being said that concerns regarding the length and significance of her role led to her departure.

The addition of actresses Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan to the cast further fueled Kareena’s apprehension about the prominence of her character. Kareena reportedly questioned whether her role would receive substantial screen time amidst the presence of other leading ladies.

Interestingly, before Kareena Kapoor Khan, the makers had reportedly approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the same role. However, negotiations did not materialize, leading to a search for a suitable replacement.

As Kareena had made an exit, now fans are eager to see which actress will fill her shoes and bring their own flair to the highly anticipated film Toxic. Buzz has it that Nayanthara has been approached for the role and she has apparently liked the script. She is likely to give green signal soon.