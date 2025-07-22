Mumbai: It’s been almost 12 years since Aashiqui 2 hit the screens and turned into a musical blockbuster. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, the film not only ruled the box office but also the hearts of millions, catapulting its lead pair to instant stardom. But now, the 2013 hit is once again making headlines, all thanks to director Mohit Suri’s latest romantic release, Saiyaara.

Interestingly, Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has become a surprise hit and is drawing constant comparisons to Aashiqui 2. And there’s a good reason for that. Mohit Suri recently confirmed that Saiyaara was originally conceptualised as Aashiqui 3. With its intense love story, and melodious music, the film mirrors the soul of Aashiqui 2, reigniting the nostalgia around the decade-old musical.

Back in 2013, Aashiqui 2 not only revived the musical romance genre but also went on to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. However, not many know that Aditya Roy Kapur wasn’t the original choice for Rahul Jaykar’s role.

Director Mohit Suri initially wanted Emraan Hashmi his frequent collaborator and the face of many Bhatt camp hits. Yes, you read that right!

In a candid chat with Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi revealed why he turned down the film despite both Mohit Suri and Mahesh Bhatt believing he was the perfect fit. “Aashiqui is a franchise that works best with fresh faces,” Emraan said. “It made sense to cast actors without a strong public image, just like the original Aashiqui. That’s why I passed on the film, and I don’t regret it. It did well because of the fresh casting.”

Emraan Hashmi (Instagram)

Emraan and Mohit Suri have earlier worked together in successful films like Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, and Murder 2.

With Saiyaara now gaining attention and being hailed as a spiritual successor to Aashiqui 2, it’s safe to say Mohit Suri has once again struck the right chord with audiences.