Realised what it meant to be alone in solitary confinement: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Back home after spending more than two years behind bars, AAP leader Satyendar Jain says he battled loneliness during his time in jail and often longed to talk to someone while he was in solitary confinement in an 8×8 foot cell.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Tuesday, the former Delhi minister said he turned to books to fill his time. Now, Jain plans to write a book on his time in prison which will be titled ‘Mohalla Clinic and Beyond’.

Jain, who was among the first AAP leaders to be arrested in different cases, says despite the party’s leadership being jailed in “false cases”, the BJP has been unable to dent its image.

The AAP remains committed to fighting corruption and working for the betterment of people, he said.

Jain walked out of Tihar Jail on October 18 after a Delhi court granted him bail in a money laundering case. He was hugged by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia as he walked out of prison and greeted by hundreds of excited party workers.

The former health minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering about Rs 4.5 crore through four companies that the agency claimed were linked to him.

“I learned a lot from my time there (in jail). It was an 8×8 (foot) cell but it felt much larger because there was no one to talk to. I was kept in solitary confinement for many months, meaning no one could speak to me. I realised what it meant to be alone. It was a very different experience,” Jain said, recalling his time in prison.

“When I was in jail, I often longed to talk to someone but no one could communicate with me. I studied a lot, reading many history books. I have also written a very thick book, which I need to complete and publish soon. It will be titled ‘Mohalla Clinic and Beyond’,” he said.

Jain said he was able to come out of jail alive because of God.

“There is a dispensary in jail and I was admitted there for a long time. I fell in the toilet and it led to a spine issue. I had two operations in jail and one after I was granted interim bail. While in jail, I lost a significant amount of weight — 38 kg. Despite many challenges, I feel that God’s hand was on me and it allowed me to come out alive,” he said.

He denied the BJP’s allegations that he received special treatment in jail.

“I used to eat only fruits. What they were calling a privilege was not a privilege but my religious belief,” he added.

Asked about the impact of arrests of AAP leaders on the Delhi Assembly polls, Jain said the BJP has been unable to dent the ruling party’s image despite all its efforts, including jailing its leadership in “false cases”.

“The oppressor’s (BJP) image has been dented instead,” he said.

On alleged efforts by the BJP to lure AAP leaders by offering them money, Jain said, “Those who compromised became chief ministers in some states. If I had compromised, I would not have had to stay in jail for two and a half years.”

Asked if he would contest the Delhi Assembly polls, he said the party will decide on that.

For now, Jain is happy to be back home and looking forward to celebrate Diwali with his family.

“This is going to be a special Diwali for us. After a long time, I will celebrate the festival with my family and the larger family of AAP volunteers,” he said.