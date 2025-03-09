Reallocate Rs 70 cr iftar funds to minority education: Activist to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The social and environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath, also a Congress member, on Sunday, March 9, has urged the Telangana government to reallocate the Rs 70 crore allocated for the state-sponsored Iftar to education and employment initiatives for minorities.

In an appeal to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Dr Lubna mentioned underfunding of key programs, including the Telangana minorities study circle (Rs 4 crore), the center for education development of minorities (Rs 3 crore), and training and employment for minorities (Rs 30 crore).

Dr Lubna Sarwath further wrote, “I write this to you, as always in public interest. Any services from my side are, as always, just a call away.”

The state government has yet to respond to the proposal.