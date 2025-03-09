Reallocate Rs 70 cr iftar funds to minority education: Activist to Telangana govt

The state government has yet to respond to the proposal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th March 2025 5:40 pm IST
BuildNow unveiled to Fast-track building permits in Telangana
Telangana govt logo

Hyderabad: The social and environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath, also a Congress member, on Sunday, March 9, has urged the Telangana government to reallocate the Rs 70 crore allocated for the state-sponsored Iftar to education and employment initiatives for minorities.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In an appeal to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Dr Lubna mentioned underfunding of key programs, including the Telangana minorities study circle (Rs 4 crore), the center for education development of minorities (Rs 3 crore), and training and employment for minorities (Rs 30 crore).

Also Read
Video: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain attends Mohammed Siraj’s iftar party

Dr Lubna Sarwath further wrote, “I write this to you, as always in public interest. Any services from my side are, as always, just a call away.”

MS Creative School

The state government has yet to respond to the proposal.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th March 2025 5:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button