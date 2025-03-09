Video: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain attends Mohammed Siraj’s iftar party

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain attends Mohammed Siraj’s iftar party
AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain attends Mohammed Siraj’s iftar party (Image: X)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA representing the Nampally Assembly constituency, Majid Hussain, attended an iftar party hosted by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Recently, the cricketer went for Umrah and posted a photograph on his X handle.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain on political front

On the political front, he was last seen campaigning for the party candidate in the municipal corporation election in Salaya, Gujarat.

Earlier, he was also seen campaigning for the party candidates in Assembly polls in various states.

Mohammed Siraj dropped from Champions Trophy squad

The Indian pacer failed to find a place in the Indian squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently said that as the team only needed three seamers and the right balance of skills was required, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh were selected.

It may be noted that today, India is going to face New Zealand in the final match of the tournament.

