realme partners with KRAFTON India to revolutionise Indian e-sports landscape

New Delhi: India’s gaming industry is experiencing remarkable growth, transforming the country into a major force in the global gaming landscape.

By 2028, the APAC region is projected to generate $181.8 billion in gaming revenue, representing 54.4 per cent of the global market. Within this region, India’s online gaming market is expected to reach Rs 66,000 crore by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.5 per cent.

Several factors contribute to this growth, including India’s young demographics, with nearly 600 million people under 35 years of age. Coupled with some of the world’s most affordable mobile data prices and over 650 million smartphone users, India has cultivated a strong culture of digital entertainment consumption, particularly in gaming.

The industry’s growth is particularly evident in two key segments. The real-money gaming (RMG) market has gained significant momentum through skill-based games, while the social and casual gaming sector continues to expand its reach among young adults and working professionals.

This surge in app-based gaming reflects broader changes in entertainment preferences, driven by increasing smartphone adoption and improved internet connectivity.

Also Read Samsung to become largest shareholder in South Korean robotics startup

To further tap into India’s burgeoning gaming market, realme has joined forces with KRAFTON India as the official smartphone partner for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 and Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025.

Marking 2025 as its first dedicated gaming year, realme has positioned esports as a core strategic focus. This strategic collaboration comes at a pivotal time, as India is projected to reach 720 million mobile gamers by 2028. The partnership will kick off with the BGIS 2025 LAN Finals in Kolkata, featuring a substantial prize pool of Rs 2 crore, demonstrating the scale of investment in competitive gaming.

To realise this gaming-focused vision, realme has established an internal team, bringing together specialists from research and development, marketing, and product departments.

The team works closely with KRAFTON India on joint research and development and exclusive debugging initiatives, demonstrating realme’s commitment to building a robust e-sports ecosystem.

Following its “make it real” philosophy, this commitment is already evident in devices like the realme GT 7 Pro, which has been well-received in the Indian market for its strong gaming performance capabilities.

The realme GT 7 Pro will also be serving as the official smartphone for BGIS 2025.

The collaboration represents a significant step in realme’s broader vision to revolutionise the mobile gaming landscape in India.

Through strategic investments in esports infrastructure, grassroots initiatives, and technological innovation, realme aims to make premium gaming experiences more accessible while nurturing the next generation of esports athletes.

Beyond tournaments, the partnership focuses on building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports content creators and provides interactive platforms for the gaming community, leveraging realme’s expertise in high-performance smartphones and KRAFTON’s influential position in the gaming industry to create a more engaging gaming ecosystem for Indian users.

The convergence of realme’s technological expertise and KRAFTON’s gaming prowess marks an important milestone in India’s gaming journey.

As the country continues its trajectory to become a global gaming powerhouse, collaborations like these between technology and gaming leaders will play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile gaming and e-sports in the country.