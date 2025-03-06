Realtor murdered in Bandlaguda: 3rd wife, son, and aide arrested

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police solved the murder case of a realtor Masiuddin with the arrest of his wife, son and another man on Thursday, March 6.

DCP (south east) Kantilal Patel said that there were disputes between Masiuddin and his third wife Shabana.

On Tuesday, March 4, when Masiuddin came to Shabana’s house, there was a quarrel between them. Sameer, the step-son of Masiuddin, picked an argument with Masiuddin over property issues in the family.

During the quarrel, Sameer took an electric box and hit Masiuddin on his head, following which he collapsed.

Then Sameer called his friend Fareed and the duo tied his hands and legs. Shabana handed the duo a knife using which they slit Masiuddin’s throat leading to his death. All three then fled the spot.

The Bandlaguda police on information went to the spot and after booking a case, arrested the three accused in the murder case.