Two arrested in Bandlaguda murder case

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday, March 5 for the murder of a man in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda on March 4.

The victim, identified as Masiddin, a veterinary doctor, had visited his third wife, Shabana, on Tuesday. In the evening, the doctor was found murdered in the house.

According to the police, “The assailants had tied Masiuddin’s hands and legs before slitting his throat with a knife. After ensuring he had died, they fled away from the place.”

The case came to light when Masiuddin did not respond to phone calls.

The doctor’s relatives searched for him, upon reaching the house in Bandlaguda, they found the victim’s car parked outside. They broke open the door and found Masiuddin dead.

Following a complaint by Masiuddin’s relatives, Shabana, who is the doctor’s third wife and her son Sameer were taken into custody.

Another accused, Fareed, who aided the mother and son is on the run.

Man murdered in Bandlaguda

The deceased Masiuddin, 57, a resident of Banjara Hills, frequently came to the house of his third wife Shabana located at Crystal colony, Bandlaguda.

On Tuesday afternoon, Masiuddin came to Crystal colony when his wife Shabana, son Sameer and a friend of Sameer tied the hands and legs of Masiuddin with a chunni. Then afterwards Sameer and his friend slit the throat of Masiuddin with a knife.