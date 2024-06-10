Reasi terror attack: LG announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of victims

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the terror attack on a bus in Reasi district, an official spokesman said on Monday.

Sinha has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured, the spokesman said.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on Sunday, killing nine and injuring 41 others.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of Poni area.

The spokesman said a control room has been created by the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

Efforts are on to neutralise the perpetrators of the terror attack, the spokesman said.

Also Read PM Modi takes stock of situation after terror attack in J-K’s Reasi

Congress condemns terror attack

The Congress on Sunday condemned the gruesome terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims that resulted in the loss of nine lives and said the incident reflects the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Even while PM, Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA Government get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives of at least 10 Indians.”

“We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our National Security,” he said in a post on X.

The Congress president said just three weeks ago, tourists were fired upon in Pahalgam and several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir are continuing unabated.

“All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) Government rings hollow. India stands united against terrorism,” Kharge said.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Government and authorities should provide immediate assistance and compensation to the victims,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shivkhodi temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district is extremely saddening.

“This shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The entire country stands united against terrorism,” the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The cowardly terrorist attack on a bus full of pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad and condemnable. Terrorism is a violent act against humanity against which the entire country stands in solidarity.”

“I pray for peace to all the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” she said in a post.

Hurriyat condemns terror attack

The Hurriyat Conference on Monday condemned the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement here, the Hurriyat Conference expressed grief at the incident in Reasi where nine pilgrims were killed when the bus carrying them fell into a gorge after being fired upon by terrorists.

“Hurriyat Conference has and will always condemn all forms of violence against humanity. The loss of precious human lives to killings is deeply disturbing,” the amalgam said.

It extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.